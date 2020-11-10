Brent Been

Brent Been

Name and rank: Staff Sergeant Brent Been

Branch of service: U.S. Army and Oklahoma Army National Guard

Current location: Tahlequah.

Age: 51

Family: Parents, Dr. Thomas and Priscilla Been.

Active duty: Served honorably in the Army, 1989-1992, and the OKARNG, 1996-2003.

Education and-or military training: Air Defense Artillery (Chaparral missile system) and crane operator course; primary leadership development course; and basic noncommissioned officer school.

Current occupation: Paraprofessional at Grand View School.

Special memory: I always enjoyed the annual service practice or live firing of missiles. We did this up in Northern Germany near the North Sea coast.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you