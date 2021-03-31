Two cornerstones of Northeastern State University’s campus in Tahlequah are receiving facelifts: the historic Seminary Hall and Wilson Hall.
Seminary Hall is the oldest structure on campus. The 130-year-old building once served as the Cherokee National Female Seminary, and has since been around to help cultivate and guide NSU students in their future endeavors.
Job Asbill, NSU assistance vice president of facilities and grounds, said Seminary Hall is an example of the importance and value the Cherokee Nation and much of Eastern Oklahoma places on higher education.
“Seminary really is the symbol of NSU,” he said. “It’s such a valuable and important building. It’s got so much character; many, many, many people have walked the halls of Seminary Hall, and their life’s trajectory has been changed from the education they received here at NSU.”
The Cherokee Nation donated $4 million to help ensure the iconic building could stand for another 130 years. Prior to its renovation, the building had suffered significant damage that not everyone who passed through may have noticed. Asbill said NSU had to peel back the layers and look past the brick to get a good understanding of what condition the hall was in.
“That’s a wood-frame building on the interior, and a lot of that wood was structurally damaged that we had to remove, and then replace with historically accurate reclaimed, salvaged wood of the similar time period,” he said. “There’s a lot of detail and thought that has gone into Seminary and uncovering those things you don’t see every day.”
The structure was named after the Florence Wilson, longtime principal of the Cherokee Female Seminary. It once served as a dorm for women and then later co-ed housing at NSU. Similar to Seminary Hall, Wilson’s history as a fixture on campus, and the purpose it once served, was enough reason for the institution to keep it alive.
“There have been number of people who have lived there, and they view Wilson as that hallmark education experience for them,” said Asbill. “We value that element and thought that would be a great reason to invest in Wilson Hall and keep it around for a long time to come.”
Wilson Hall was constructed in 1936, and was a focal point for life at NSU until its closure in 2011. In 2013, an architectural study conducted by Architects In Partnership was completed, wherein it was determined the building was structurally sound. It needed some work, though.
“Wilson was in pretty bad shape, which is why it was taken offline,” Asbill said. “The roof was in bad condition and leaking, there was no central air conditioning system in the building, and there were only radiant heaters on the walls.”
Through various revenue streams, the university is covering the cost of Wilson Hall. The project gives NSU an opportunity to not only increase the building’s longevity, but to lessen the load on Seminary Hall, since Wilson will be the new location for the College of Liberal Arts. It will also include offices for faculty and administration, classrooms, an event space, and a new dining venue.
Meanwhile, in addition to the restoration, the third floor of Seminary is being modified to provide a museum space as part of the agreement with Cherokee Nation.
“We’ll still have some of the main classes here on campus that every student takes in spaces in Seminary Hall,” said Asbill. “It will allow each student that historic feel of having a class in Seminary Hall.”
Seminary Hall is nearing its final phases of renovation, and NSU is expecting to wrap up the final details in next couple of months. The school is anticipating Wilson Hall to be done around spring 2022.
