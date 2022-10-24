Briggs Academic Team members place in top six of competition

The Briggs School Academic Team had 11 members compete in the Zion Academic Testing contest. Students were tested in the areas of math, science, social studies, humanities, and language arts.
Individuals who placed in the top six are listed by grade.
Fifth-graders Ava Champlin won first place in social studies, second place in science and humanities, and fourth place in language arts; Pamela Eusebio took first place in language arts and sixth in social studies; and Scarlett Smith received third place in humanities, math, and social studies and sixth place in language arts.
Sixth-grade students include Lilly Garcia, second place in language arts, fourth place in social studies and math, sixth place in science and humanities; Jaxson Osburn, with fourth place in language arts and sixth place in science and social studies; and Bentley Smith with first place in humanities and social studies, and fifth place in science.
Seventh-grade winners include Hollister Swafford, won fifth place in humanities and math; and Brandt Teague received second place in social studies.
Eighth-grade students are Hanley Eusebio, who won fourth place in humanities and math and sixth place in science; Jaden Lambert, who received third place in humanities and sixth place in science and language arts; and Joselynn Munoz, who was awarded fourth place in language arts.
