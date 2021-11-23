Briggs Academic Team places in top six at meet

Members of the Briggs School Academic Team competed and placed in the top six at the Zion School academic testing competition.
In fifth grade, Jaxson Osburn placed fifth in science and fourth in social studies, and Londynn Bell placed fourth in math and third in social studies.
In sixth grade, Brandt Teague placed first in language arts, third in social studies, and fourth in math.
Seventh-graders Awdae Houston placed sixth in social studies and language arts, Joselynn Hanley placed fifth in science and second in language arts, and Hanley placed sixth in language arts and math, and second in science and humanities.
In eighth grade, Keagan Hammons placed fifth in humanities, third in social studies, and second in math.
Brandt, Joselynn, Hanley, and Keagan all qualified to compete in the State Tournament of Champions, which will take place in April at El Reno.
