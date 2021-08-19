On Tuesday, Briggs School reported eight students and one staff member tested positive for COVID.
“That number goes up daily, possibly hourly,” said Briggs Superintendent Stephen Haynes.
“SB 685 has tied our hands and put it where we’ve abdicated our responsibility to take care of the health and well-being of our children,” he said, referring to the Legislature's law that denies school districts the ability to mandate masks.
Currently, Briggs has an entire Pre-K class on quarantine.
Most of the students who tested positive wore masks, but Haynes confirmed that some had not.
On Tuesday, about 50-60 percent of students were wearing masks. After parents were informed about the outbreaks, the number jumped to about 80 percent on Wednesday.
“The word is out there. We’re seeing more masks today than we were yesterday,” said Haynes.
Briggs is continuing to work on mitigation efforts and social distancing the best it can, he added.
“Although our state has banned mask mandates in schools, I still implore all staff, parents, and students to wear a mask while on school grounds. We need you and expect you to mask up, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance whenever possible,” said Haynes.
Children who are exhibiting any symptoms are encouraged to stay at home and should not return until after they have received a negative COVID-19 test.
“We will continue to post positive cases daily on our Facebook page, and we never list any identifying information other than the school site. The safety of our kids should not be divisive or political, so please help our school and the community slow the spread,” said Haynes.
Meanwhile, new Tahlequah Public Schools cases include: six students and one staff member at Tahlequah High School; two students at Tahlequah Middle School; one student at Cherokee Elementary; one student at Greenwood Elementary; and three students at Heritage Elementary.
