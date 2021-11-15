Two rural schools have announced that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as candidates for Board of Education slots may file next month.
Open will be seat No. 3 for Briggs Public School District and seat No. 2 for the Grand View School District. These are for three-year terms.
Candidates may file Cherokee County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 through Wednesday, Dec. 8.
