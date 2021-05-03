The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has announced Steve Haynes of Briggs Public Schools as the 2021 OASA District 11 Superintendent of the Year. Haynes will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference on June 8-10.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who: demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration; have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others; have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job; have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level; and have made contributions to educational administration.
“School leaders truly do what matters most for student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director. “These school leaders have led through a pandemic and budget cuts this year along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly for students. Steve Haynes is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders.”
OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.
Haynes has served as the superintendent of Briggs Public Schools since 2012. He previously served as superintendent at Woodall and Wetumka schools. Prior to serving as a superintendent, he was a high school principal, assistant high school principal, and agricultural education teacher. In addition, he serves on the boards of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools, Oklahoma Association Serving Impacted Schools, as president, and the National Indian Impacted Schools Association. He is also a former board member and president of the Oklahoma Association of School Business Officials.
Visit the CCOSA website to see past Administrator of the Year awardees. For more information about OASA and CCOSA, visit www.ccosa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.