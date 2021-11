Briggs School Student Council held a Coins for Cancer Drive during the month of October to raise money to be donated to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center and raised $761.06. First row, from left, are: Alexander Smith, Bryson Childs, Holly Vick, Adilynn Eubanks, Pamela Eusebio, and Scarlett Smith. Second row: Kylee Cloud, Natalie VanBuskirk, Katie Reason, Kannon Trammel. Third row: Lily Garcia, Layney Smith, Hollister Swafford, Ari Whitney, and Anna Robertson. Fourth row: Chris Perry, Ashton Morgan, Caely Vead, Kylee VanBuskirk, and Keilauna Birdtail.