The Briggs Public Schools is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. All are served meals at no extra charge to parents.
In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for civil rights activity.
People with disabilities who require other means of communication (Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA at 800-877-8339.Program information may be available in other languages.
To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the form at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office. To request a copy of the form, call 866-632-9992.
