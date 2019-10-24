Briggs Public School has been awarded a School Improvement Grant from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and will receive funding for five years.
SIG is a competitive grant and administration had to submit an application and be approved prior to receiving the funding. With the grant, the school has implemented the Success for All reading curriculum in prekindergarten through eighth grades.
At the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year, the percentage of kindergarten through eighth-grade students at Briggs reading at or above grade level - as measured by the Success for All Grade Summary Form - was 34%. Currently, 80% of Briggs students are reading on grade level, according to Principal George Ritzhaupt.
Through the reading plan, all students are assessed and placed in their appropriate reading level. Each school day, all teachers will teach reading for 90 minutes at the same time. During this period, students move to reading classes in which every student is reading at the same instructional level.
"This cross-grade, cross-class grouping increases teacher-led instructional time and reduces seatwork, thereby accelerating student progress in the development of individual reading skills," said Ritzhaupt.
Briggs School Counselor Candice Davis Garcia sees the program from the standpoints of both an educator and a parent.
"They love it," she said. "My child is in it, and it pushes them so much further."
While being grade-specific, each reading level has a unique name: Curiosity Corner, pre-K; Kinder Corner, kindergarten; Reading Roots, grade 1; Reading Wings, grades 2-5; and Reading Edge, grades 6-8.
Students are evaluated each grading period, and placed in reading classes at their individual instructional levels.
"Most students move to new reading levels every quarter, and many students who start at low reading levels catch up to grade-level performance within a year," said Ritzhaupt.
Briggs has 25 classroom teachers and four retired teachers who work part-time, teaching the reading program to 484 students.
Success for All also provides professional development and coaching to all Briggs School staff members.
To help implement the program, all district employees participate in Professional Learning Communities on Fridays.
"During the PLC time, teachers will work cooperatively with other teachers on the same team to discuss program strengths, weaknesses and interventions," said Ritzhaupt.
