Briggs School Kindergarten and Pre-School Roundup for the 2021-2022 school year will be April 26-27 in the Briggs School Library from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Guardians should call 918-456-4221 ext. 115 to make an appointment for their children to be screened. Each child will be screened in all five developmental domains, along with a vision and hearing screening.
Guardians will need to bring the following items for enrollment: Birth certificate, updated immunization record, tribal membership card, and physicians documentation for food allergy or current medications.
Enrollment applications for new students entering grades 1-8 for the 2021-2022 school year are available in the main office at Briggs School, 17210 S. 569 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.