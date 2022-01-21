Briggs School received Success for All Award

Briggs School has won the first annual Dr. Robert Slavin Success for All Award, which is given to a district or school that has made achievements using the Success for All program.
Success for All is a nonprofit based out of Baltimore, Maryland, that seeks to improve student strategies for literacy levels throughout the U.S. The goal of SFA is to break generational cycles of illiteracy by offering tools to combat conditions that inhibit students from succeeding in educational atmospheres.
Briggs received the honor because of its commitment to the Success for All curriculum. Nine teachers and Briggs administrators were able to attend the ceremony in Orlando, where they were presented with the award.
"Over 1,000 schools participate in Success for All, so winning this award is quite an achievement," said Briggs Elementary School Principal Kair Ridenhour.
Briggs first implemented the SFA program in 2016, and at that time, only 34 percent of its students were reading at grade level. As of March, 2020, that number jumped to 85 percent.
"We give lots of credit to our teachers who bought into the program and implemented it with fidelity," said Ridenhour.
The district was able to use money received from an Oklahoma Department of Education School Improvement Grant to pay for the funding and curriculum.
Briggs has made tremendous strides in the past few years. Separately, the district has also implemented a math program to improve student achievement, as well as a behavioral program.
Ridenhour also announced that to date, every teacher at Briggs Elementary School has had an opportunity to attend a Success for All conference so they can learn to implement the curriculum and improve their teaching ability.
