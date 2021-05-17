Every year, the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County purchases and gives books to elementary students in Cherokee County. The goal of this endeavor is to promote literacy.
This year, the club purchased 539 copies of "Where the Red Fern Grows" and 552 copies of "A Student’s Dictionary." The Red Fern books go to all fifth-graders in the county, and the dictionaries are delivered to all third-graders in the county.
Among the recipients were students at Briggs School.
