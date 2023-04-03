WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools has announced Stephen Haynes, superintendent of Briggs Public Schools, has been elected to the NAFIS Board of Directors.
He will serve as the Region V director, representing Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. The election took place at the 2023 NAFIS Spring Conference in Washington, D.C.
As a member of the NAFIS Board, Haynes will serve as a national leader advocating for school districts that receive Impact Aid. He will also help guide NAFIS public policy work and oversee plans for the association.
Impact Aid reimburses school districts for the loss of revenue caused by the presence of nontaxable federal property, including military installations; Indian Trust, Treaty and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act lands; Federal low-income housing facilities; and national laboratories and other federal buildings and property. It helps ensure students who attend schools on or near federal property have access to a quality education.
Haynes has been involved with the Impact Aid program for more than 20 years. He has served as superintendent of Briggs Public Schools, a rural pre-kindergarten though eighth grade elementary school district serving approximately 450 students, since 2012. Briggs is in the heart of the Cherokee Nation. Prior to coming to the district, Haynes was superintendent at Woodall Public Schools from 2005-'12 and Wetumka Public Schools from 2000-'05. All are Impact Aid recipients.
Among his professional affiliations, Haynes is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Indian Impacted Schools Association – a NAFIS subgroup – and the Oklahoma Association Serving Impacted Schools, which he has served in many roles, including as president.
“Impact Aid funds are vital for school districts that have lost local property tax revenue and valuation. Impact Aid replaces the lost local revenue enabling school districts to meet their day-to-day obligations and undertake capital improvements that would be unlikely or impossible without Impact Aid funds,” said Haynes. “NAFIS and the affiliated subgroups provide a voice for Impact Aid schools at the federal level and continually work to preserve and increase the Impact Aid funding that is critical to affected school districts. I consider it an honor to serve on the NAFIS Board as we work together for the entire Impact Aid community.”
Haynes has been serving on the NAFIS Board since July, when he was appointed to complete the term of the late Jeff Limore, former superintendent of Dahlonegah Public Schools. His new term will last two years.
“The NAFIS Board is critical in ensuring that students in federally impacted school districts receive the resources that they deserve,” said NAFIS Executive Director Nicole Russell. “Steve brings a wealth of experience in these districts, as well as an important perspective from Oklahoma, which has a unique history with the Impact Aid program. His insights and ideas will strengthen NAFIS advocacy and help guide the association forward.”
