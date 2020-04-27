Briggs Public School Student Wellness Action Team distributed Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline resources and tobacco-free campus palm cards at a home basketball game to show that they were proud of their school's 24/7 Tobacco Free Policy.
"Our students take pride in having a safe space that is free of tobacco use," said Michelle Childs, Briggs SWAT mentor. "SWAT members understand the dangers of secondhand smoke and what to protect their friends and family."
The SWAT students announced to guests and community members that Briggs Public School is a tobacco-free campus, including vaping products. SWAT members want to show their community that the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is here help. The members understood that tobacco is an addictive substance and it is hard for people to quit on their own. SWAT members hung up posters throughout the gym concession area that illustrate the effects of tobacco use and the harms of second hand emissions.
For more information and resources on quitting tobacco call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit okhelpline.com. Briggs SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
