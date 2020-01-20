Briggs Public School Student Wellness Action Team encourages younger students to live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition education.
Briggs SWAT members educated first-grade students about nutrition through the focus of recognizing different food groups; what is included in each food group; and what foods should be consumed daily. SWAT members urged students to drink more water and exercise daily. First-grade students had the opportunity to draw their favorite foods on a MyPlate poster provided by Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County. At the conclusion, students were provided with a healthy snack of celery, peanut butter, and dried cranberries.
Visit www.shapeyourfutureok.com to eat better, move more, and be tobacco free. Briggs SWAT is a partner of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
