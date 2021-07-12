Briggs Student Wellness Action Teams taught the five food groups and what belongs in each of these groups to first- and second-grade students.
SWAT members educated the students about the appropriate serving sizes and about portion control. The students used the My Plate poster, which allows for students to draw in different foods that could fall into the categories.
SWAT students were able to participate in a taste testing of new fruits and vegetables this semester that they had not tried before and learned how to prepare ants on a log â€" celery, peanut butter, and raisins. SWAT students also focused their efforts around making sure students knew the importance of being physically active.
For physical activity and nutrition ideas visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
