On Jan. 23, two teams of Briggs School 4-H members competed in the Cherokee County Food Showdown.
The contest is patterned after the TV show "Iron Chef." The teams are given a bag of mystery ingredients and have to come up with a dish to present to the judges.
Contestants have use of other ingredients in the pantry to help with the creation of their dish. Teams were judged on creativity, as well as taste. They also had to come up with a cost sheet and recipe.
In the Junior Division, The Baking Beauties of Holly Vick, Lilly Garcia, and Adilynn Eubanks placed third overall, and The Three Amigos of Joselynn Munoz, Laynie Fisher, and Saren Chuculate placed first overall.
