Jackie Shade, or “Miss Jackie,” as she was known by Briggs students, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 7. To commemorate her service, Briggs Public Schools will dismiss students early at noon on Wednesday, May 11, so they can attend services.
Shade served as a bus driver, a paraprofessional, and she also came in as a substitute teacher and a cafeteria worker. She also worked around the school making repairs on campus.
