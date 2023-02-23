BRINGING THE BLUES: Noted NSU professor emeritus explains how music genre has roots in slavery

An afternoon of song, rhythm, and blues history, drew a crowd of community members at Northeastern State University Feb. 23 during a Black History Month presentation featuring an iconic local musician.
Standing before a full house and then some, Emeritus Professor of Psychology Dr. Harold Aldridge Jr. began his presentation with a disclaimer.
“I’m in front of you today at a serious handicap,” Aldridge said. “One is that my wrists are bothering me; I injured myself.”
Because of this, Aldridge said, he wasn’t at his “tops.”
The other handicap to his performance?
“I'm in a state of sobriety, so you're not going to get the best of what I can do,” he joked.
Aldridge kept this humor throughout his presentation, incorporating his own personal history with the blues, while explaining how different genres and cultures influenced it.
Despite his exposure to the genre in juke joints, clubs, house parties, and even playing in a band, Aldridge emphasized that he isn’t a student of the blues.
“I'm going to give you a little bit about the history of the blues today and one of the things that I'll do… when I sit down is, I’ll play different blues as it evolved out of Delta [style] and moved into different areas of the geographical country, how it influenced the music there,” he said.
This journey of blues began in Africa and its people that were forcibly brought to the United States and enslaved.
“The blues came from field hollers, work songs, chants, and gospel spiritual music, and what I just learned about five or six years ago is that it was some Native American influence in the blues with the rhythm of how it was played,” said Aldridge.
With each of these early influences, Aldridge explained the history behind them and performed pieces for attendees, raising his voice aloud and clapping his hands in rhythm or playing his guitar.
“When you deal with work songs – my grandfather got to Oklahoma in early 1900s, in the teens. He got run out of Louisiana.” he said. "He, like many of the people who wound up in Taft and the Black towns of Oklahoma, left the south running from Jim Crow, lynchings, and abuse."
Aldridge said his grandfather got a job with the Midland Valley Railroad out of Muskogee, building and repairing track. He worked with a crew of six men, setting up rail bars. The rhythmic quality of work songs and other influences melded into the unique musicality and makeup of the blues genre.
“But they couldn’t just muscle it. What they had to do is do it in a sense of timing, and they did it with singing and just making sure that [they were] doing this together at one time,” said Aldridge.
