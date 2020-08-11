Brocksmith, Cherokee Nation recognized with KOB awards

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma residents with a passion for their communities will attend Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s virtual 30th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit recognizes Oklahomans doing their part to help preserve the beauty and sustainability of this state. This year, individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities, state agencies and more from across the state will be recognized for their work over the past year.
The KOB Board selects six individuals or groups as recipients of its Board Commendation Awards. This year’s recipients are as follows: Lifetime Achievement, Gene Rainbolt; Vanguard Award, Cherokee Nation; Champion Volunteer, Ed Brocksmith; Towering Spirit, Cheyenne Arapaho Bison Program; Environmental Advocate Award, Lyn Land with Wild About Piedmont; and Visionary Leadership, Melody Martin.
This year, the KOB Board will be recognizing the Cherokee Nation with the Vanguard Award for their commitment to making the entire fleet of the Nation’s vehicles, electric cars and providing electric charging stations throughout the region. Currently, there are three electric buses being built that the tribe will use to take children to school, and bus people to different businesses across Eastern Oklahoma between Tahlequah, Stilwell, Catoosa and West Siloam Springs.
The KOB Board is recognizing Brocksmith with the Champion Volunteer Award for his commitment to the Save The Illinois River organization and his coordination of water cleanups at Tenkiller Lake and the lower Illinois River Basin.
Every year, the KOB board awards the Champion Volunteer Award to a person who shows a record of at least 10 years of consistently going beyond the scope of his or her job to provide community, statewide, global environmental improvement as it relates to the mission of KOB. This person operates clearly out of devotion and commitment. True volunteer who also walks the walk donating his or her personal time and resources to one or more causes in support of environmental improvement, sustainability, and conservation.
“Here at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, we are about communities, not profit.” said Jeanette Nance, executive director of KOB. “When disconnected people come together as a community with a cause, we change the face of Oklahoma. I absolutely love this event where we can honor so many deserving individuals and groups for the good they do all across our state.”
For more information, visit www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
