A Broken Arrow man accused of trafficking 20 grams of methamphetamine was issued a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court earlier this month.
Charges were filed on Oct. 19, 2022, against Charles David Hagen, 45, for trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after a former felony conviction, and possess of a firearm during commission of a felony.
According to court documents, on Oct. 7, 2022, Hagen had in his possession 20 grams of methamphetamine and a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm after having been convicted of driving under the influence in 2019.
The Daily Press previously reported Hagen was arrested during a traffic stop after authorities found the loaded firearm inside the glove box of the vehicle. Authorities also reportedly found digital scales, four baggies containing drugs, and several unused baggies.
The defendant made his initial appearance on Nov. 1, 2022, when he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Hagen is represented by local attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
