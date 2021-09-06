Area officers discovered over 75 grams of meth and 11 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.
On Aug. 24, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits pulled over a vehicle on Nancy Ward Drive after noticing the taillight not working.
Frits made contact with Brandon Gray, who appeared to be messing with the door panel as if he was trying to roll the window down.
Gray and Rebecca Quick didn't have identification, but they gave the officer their information.
Gray said he took Quick to Muskogee and they were just passing through Tahlequah to get to Hulbert to see a friend.
"Mr. Gray did not specify who the 'friend' in Hulbert was and avoided eye contact with me the majority of the conversation," Frits said in his police report.
"Mr. Gray also reached his right arm to the side of his seat, in which I advised him to keep his hands where I can see them."
Frits suspected the pair were hiding something due to their demeanor during the traffic stop.
Dispatch advised insurance on the vehicle was unconfirmed, and Gray's driver's license was suspended. Gray also had a warrant and was arrested.
Officers asked Quick if there was anything illegal in the vehicle before they searched it, and she said there shouldn't be.
Frits found marijuana and a pipe near the driver's seat. Frits found a black purse on the floorboard in the immediate area where Quick was seated.
"In the purse, I found four clear baggies of a white crystal-like substance in a clear container that was enclosed with a lid on it," Frits said.
More marijuana was found inside the purse, along with a scale. Frits said the amount of methamphetamine found in the baggies totaled to 76 grams.
Eleven grams of marijuana were also discovered in the vehicle.
Gray was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of trafficking drugs, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and defective equipment. Quick was charged with trafficking drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
