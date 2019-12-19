Brokerage head offers tips on protecting businesses

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Lunch and Learn event Wednesday to give business owners advice on how to plan for unexpected events.
Steve Curry, brokerage director at MassMutual, delivered a Business Killers presentation to help people avoid mistakes that can destroy their businesses and future.
"We're always assuming the business owners we're talking to, or the people who are helping run those businesses, they already know how to make money in the businesses they're operating," said Curry. "But what you're getting ready to see are some of the things that can pop up or may not be addressed by an organization, and because they're not addressed or the issues are not taken care of, it can cause problems with any organization."
If a business is run by two partners and one of them dies, the family of the deceased could be left without any form of income if the partner does not take time to prepare a buy-and-sell agreement. This pact stipulates how a partner's share of a business will be reassigned if they die, and it could prevent a family from not earning their fair share or having to go to court.
Curry said people should find a way to fund their buy-and-sell agreements by either selling assets in the business, buying insurance to back it up, or borrowing the money. He also said it's important for business owners to have regular appraisals and valuations of their entities, because companies can grow in value.
"Make sure you have legal documentation with very specific language as to all of these things, so that you're most likely to avoid any kind of court battles," he said. "That's what you want to do; you want to stay out of court."
Running a company can take up the majority of an owner's time, but if they don't take the opportunity to write out an up-to-date living will, it can create issues among other key personnel within the organization. It could cause a management crisis if nobody knows who will run the business after the owner has died, or it could dilute the family's interests if another partner has to come on board.
Curry said business owners should clearly identify who is in charge, both in writing and verbally.
"That's really important," he said. "The writing supports it from a legal standpoint, and if the verbal is communicated in front of all the key people, there's less hassle if something happens."
Oftentimes, companies have one or two individuals they significantly rely on. If a key member of an organization has some sort of emergency or health issue to where they can't work, it could impact all of the company's employees. Fifty percent of mortgage foreclosures are the result of a disabling injury. Curry said people should plan ahead for any unforeseen events by implementing disability buy-sell insurance policies.
Businesses need quality employees to stay afloat and successful. If employees don't have long-term incentive plans, they might not be willing to stay with a business. Curry said that in this day in time, there's a tight labor market, and there are more people looking for skilled workers than there are skilled workers to fill those roles.
"So the thing you have to be conscious of are, again, back to the key people within my organization," Curry said. "Am I really doing everything I can to help retain them in the organization so that I don't lose them? Or if I'm trying to attract somebody, how am I going to get them over to my organization? It usually means finding some ways to incentivize a little bit differently than everybody else."
Many business owners are waiting for the day they get to retire. But if they're banking on selling their businesses to receive their retirement checks, they could be out of luck. An exit strategy should be made, but entrepreneurs should recognize and acknowledge that some situations are out of their control. That's why it's important they don't put all of their eggs in one basket and diversify their investments.
"It's an old story, but it's a true story," said Curry.
Get involved
That TACC's Lunch and Learn is a new program that focuses on topics to help business owners in their everyday dealings. For more information, visit www.tahlequahchamber.com.
