Brown seeking re-election as commissioner

District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown has announced his candidacy for re-election.
Brown, a Democrat, served as representative for House District 4 until he termed out. There he rose to leadership positions, including vice chairman of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Committee, vice chairman of the Government Modernization and Agency Oversight Committee, and assistant minority floor leader.
Brown was also a member of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, which works each year to craft the state budget. He served on the Economic Development Finance Committee, Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the General Government and Transportation Committee. His final two years in the House, he was the Democratic Appropriations and Budget adviser.
Brown said that while the State Department of Transportation maintains the state highway system, 75 percent of all roads in Oklahoma are maintained by the county. The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma appointed Brown to chair the ACCO Legislative committee, which meets every month and goes over policy and new bills that affect county government.
"It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of District 2 for the past 3-1/2 years. I have worked hard every day to see the needs of District 2 and the rest of the county met," Brown said. "My goals to improve our infrastructure with new bridges and paved roads are coming to fruition. It's my responsibility to find other dollars, besides what our county brings, to fund these projects."
Brown has finished three multimillion-dollar bridges, along with numerous new miles of asphalt and chip-and-seal.
Brown said roads and bridges are what most residents see when they think of their county commissioner, but meeting the entire budget of the county falls under the commissioners' purview.
Since taking office, Brown has made sure his crew had new graders and updated equipment to work with.
"I want our crews to take pride in what they do and make their 'home district' a better place to work and live," Brown said. "Currently our whole county is under siege of the COVID-19 outbreak. Our workers are doing their jobs while trying to keep both your safety and theirs in mind. Our courthouse and other county buildings have been secured while continuing to operate. These are challenging times, but working together will help get us through them."
He is married to Tammy Brown. They have a daughter, Brandi, an educator at Sequoyah, and a son, Dustin, an orthopedic veterinarian surgeon in Meeker, Oklahoma. The Browns have eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one grandchild on the way. Tammy runs the family business of over 40 years.
