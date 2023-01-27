The Combs family has lived in the area since before Oklahoma was a state, and has spent much of that time in service to community.
There are many branches of the family, which got its start in the Combs community near Ellerville.
"There was a community of Combs, and it was founded by my great-grandfather, William Combs," said Greg Combs, Tahlequah attorney. "He was from Kentucky and they came here before statehood, in about 1905."
Combs is a former district attorney and professor at Northeastern State University, where he taught Law of the Press for many years. His brother, Wes, is also an attorney and served as an assistant district attorney, as did Greg before he was elected DA. Their father, Walt, was a local real estate agent well-known by many in the community.
Several of William's children married Natives, and while many in the family are tribal members, Combs said, William was not Cherokee. Combs said lots of Cherokee families had already been here 70 years when the Combses arrived.
"They farmed there up on [the Illinois River], and he built a little church, and it was used as a school. It's still there," said Combs. "In 1929, the [Combs] bridge was built across the river to connect that community to with Highway 10, which was dirt until about 1960."
As with many other Oklahomans of that era, members of the family sold their land and went to California during the Great Depression. Seven brothers were part of those that moved away, of which Combs and other members are descended.
Others in the family are noted in local history. Lillie Combs was the first postmistress at Ellerville. Jim Combs owned Combs Oil. And then there's Dower Combs, who recently served as Ward 2 Tahlequah city councilor, and now sits on the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
Many in the Combs family have worked in law enforcement. Among those is Briggs resident Terry Joe Combs, part the next generation of the family.
Terry Joe is the son of the late Terry and Carroll Combs. He works part-time for the Grand River Dam Authority, full-time for Cherokee Nation Enterprises, owns a day care in Tahlequah with his wife, and also runs a few head of cattle. He has also served as chairman of the Illinois River Fire Department for 18 years.
"Most of my family has been in law enforcement, from the district attorney to deputy sheriffs - that's my dad and my cousins - and I have a picture of six or seven of us together in uniform," he said. "So we served the county; my dad was in Vietnam, my daughter is a nurse, my other daughter just graduated from [the University of Arkansas]. My wife's a schoolteacher; she's been teaching for 28 years for Keys Public School and now she's at Tahlequah High School."
For the Combs family, service to the community is a generational through-line.
"We try to give back to the community," Terry Joe said. "They give to us, so we give to them."
One thing Terry Joe wants people to know about his family?
"We're always caring," he said. "They can call on us. We're always donating goods and our time for organizations and fundraisers."
