Tahlequah Boy Scouts of America Troops 743 and 9743 contributed to the replacement of the American flag at the Purple Heart Memorial Saturday. The flag taken down was the one that came with the flagpole.
"We were invited to take down the old tattered flag because it is such a visible spot," said William Butts, assistant scoutmaster.
The Scouts, ranging in age from sixth-graders to 18 year olds, practiced folding a large flag before the event.
"We practice folding a flag, but they have never done something that big," said Butts. "It was a unique opportunity for something that size."
The old flag was presented to local veteran Leon Halpain, as he has been a primary donor to the memorial, including donating the concrete and the flagpole.
The new flag that was raised was supplied by local veterans' groups.
The Purple Heart Memorial is not completed yet, as the statue and the technology to record and hear veterans' stories need to be installed. The statue may be ready in August, and a tentative dedication is scheduled for November, but it may be moved up if everything falls into place sooner.
Butts said the Troops may be invited back for the dedication.
Troop 743 is all male, and 9743 is all female, but the groups meet together and are charted by Tahlequah First Baptist Church. Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts were the last two groups in the BSA organization to include females.
"We're a family-oriented Troop," said Butts.
The groups have begun meeting together again after halting events in the spring due to the pandemic. They have had two campouts and completed an introduction to scuba diving at Nautical Adventures in Cookson. A campout focusing on canoeing and fishing is planned for August.
The pandemic has caused many activities and trips to be canceled and BSA Troops and Packs will not have storefront popcorn sales this year. Scouts are selling popcorn currently as an annual fundraiser and people can order online or directly from the child.
Those interested in ordering popcorn or joining a local Boy Scouts of America group can message leaders on the public Tahlequah Cub Scout 730 Facebook page. The Cub Scout Pack is for students in grades 5 and below.
