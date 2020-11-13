BUCKLING UP: Seatbelt violations minor but could lead to other citations

Law enforcement officials say the smallest traffic violations can lead to major busts.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault catching someone not wearing a seatbelt is a tool his office can use to conduct a traffic stop.
"When we had the DUI Enforcement Grant, seatbelts were something we could use to pull people over and make contact with them and see if they're intoxicated," Chennault said. "That was an easy thing to do, so it's something we do use for probable cause to conduct a traffic stop."
For the most part, Chennault said, there aren't a lot of tickets issued for seat belt violations from his deputies, compared to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 5,871 motor vehicle occupants were killed in Oklahoma between 2003 and 2012.
"By wearing seat belts and properly buckling children into age-and-size appropriate car seats and booster seats, people can reduce the risk of serious injury and death in a crash by half," the CDC said. "Although most drivers in the U.S. follow these safety measures on every trip, there are still millions who don't."
According to AAA, 33,000 people are killed every year in vehicle crashes. In 2014, seatbelts saved an estimated 12,802 lives.
"With 45 to 60 percent effectiveness, seat belts are the most effective means of reducing the risk of death in a crash and have saved nearly 300,000 lives since 1975 in the U.S. alone," AAA said.
In the past five years, 5,198 children in Oklahoma were either injured or killed in crashes, and 660 of those were not properly restrained or wearing seat belts. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommend all children to wear a seatbelt, and those younger than 13 ride in the rear seats.
"Oklahoma law requires every child under 8 years old to be properly secured in a child passenger restraint system. Four-eight years must in a car seat or child booster seat until at least age 8, unless child is taller than 4-9," the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office said.
CCSO Administrative Assistant/Investigator Kathy Young said a simple seatbelt violation can open that door for law enforcement to find something major.
"A simple violation of the law such as a seatbelt violation can lead up to the most -- I mean you can leave that wide open -- trafficking dope, mobile meth labs, etc," Young said. "The ultimate thing for seatbelts is your death. In law enforcement that simple stop, lots of times, result in the major crimes."
Cherokee County Deputy Court Clerk Wanita Falk said the fine for a seat belt violation is $20, and that's not kept on a person's driving record.
"It's $20, and as long as they pay it, they don't get a warrant," Falk said. "The Department of Public Safety does not use seatbelt ticket on their driving record anymore, and as long as [the ticket] is paid, then we leave them alone."
