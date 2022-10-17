The annual OKsWagen Festival brought in locals, outsiders, food, music and lots of "bugs" and other Volkswagens into town Oct. 14-15.
The festival is hosted at Norris Park by the Oklahoma chapter of the Foul Air Klub. Patrons were able to check out more than 60 registered vehicles this year.
"This year went pretty good. The numbers were pretty good, and I've seen some cars that have never been here before, which we like," said Kedrin "Speedy" Arnett, president of Foul Air Klub.
The Volkswagens were lined up on both sides of North Muskogee Avenue between Morgan and Goingsnake streets. Indigo Tie Dye Co. out of Coweta, and other small-scale vendors, were on the scene, too.
Musicians Stonegate Fence and Joe Mack and The 3Fs performed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Norris Park.
Rian Cragar, Tahlequah Main Street Association chair, estimated about 500 people attended the event.
"This event definitely has the same type of quirkiness that our beloved town has, so we hope the community feels the same way, too. We are looking forward to growing the event next year and being able to offer more activities, vendors, and entertainment," Cragar said.
This was Tommy Vann's first time to attend OKsWagen, and he said it was an awesome experience.
"There's all different kinds [of vehicles] and it just takes you back in time; it's nostalgic. I'm 59 years old and I lived through a bunch of this era, especially a lot of the older ones," Vann said.
While there were winners for the top 20 cars, Arnett said it's not a competition, but something to bring everyone closer together.
"We don't want to put anyone in a competition. It's just to have fun and recognize some of the people in our family," he said.
Joe Nofire snagged a spot in the top 20 with his 1963 Volkswagen beetle. This was the second year he registered his vehicle in the event.
"I came here last year and I didn't win a place," Nofire said. "It's really the only car event I want to come to, and I don't go to a lot of 'hotrod' stuff, but I'm a big Volkswagen fanatic."
Foul Air Klub handled the car show portion; TMSA and Century 21 Wright Real Estate partnered for logistics with the city, vendors and activities; and Kroner and Baer had the beer and brats garden covered.
"As a fundraiser for our organization, white T-shirts were sold with a 'Downtown Tahlequah' logo and the OKsWagen logo. Once purchased, the shirts were tie-dyed at the Indigo Tie Dye truck. There will be tie-dyed Downtown Tahlequah shirts for sale soon from the event," Cragar said.
Arnett said the organization was created for Volkswagen lovers to enjoy fellowship, and all proceeds go to different charities around the country.
There are 14 Foul Air Klub chapters in eight states, with about 3,000 members in the Oklahoma chapter. The Oklahoma club hosts four events each year, in Tahlequah, Siloam Springs, and Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and the Foul Air 500.
Arnett said there's so much patrons can take away from the event, and he hopes it will continue to branch out.
"Just the camaraderie, the fellowship with other people, and just the fact that we get together and nobody gets angry with anybody. It's just a bunch of happy people [who are helping each other] and being more like a family," Arnett said.
