Locals and visitors gathered at Norris Park late Saturday morning to "bug" one another during the annual OKsWagen VW Festival.
The event is hosted by the Oklahoma chapter of the Foul Air Klub, and gives fans a chance to show off their Volkswagens. Visitors were able to check out more than 80 registered vehicles this year.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said this was the largest turnout they have ever seen.
“OKsWagen is a very unique – quirky, if you will event,” said Hale. “I love that it brings such a diverse group of people to Tahlequah. OKsWagen, formerly known as V-Dubs on Main, has been around for about seven years, but to my knowledge, the Foul Air Klub hasn’t always been involved, and that makes a huge difference."
The Volkswagens were lined up on both sides of North Muskogee Avenue between Morgan Street and Goingsnake Street. Indigo Tie Dye Co. out of Coweta, and other small-scale vendors, were on the scene, too.
Musicians Joe Mack, Dominic Roy, Casey West, Andrew Harmon, Kyron Lee, and Hunter Ragland performed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Norris Park.
Gale Bogle has several Volkswagens and has been collecting classic cars for 25 years.
“I sold 80 of them to an auction company in St. Louis,” said Bogle. “My wife says I don’t need to buy any more cars, but I’m back up to 30 [cars] now.”
Hale began planning this event about four months ago, and she said every entity has a job to do for the big day.
Foul Air Klub handled the car show portion; TMSA and Century 21 Wright Real Estate partnered to handle logistics with the city, vendors and activities; and Kroner and Baer had the beer and brats garden covered.
“The Foul Air Klub is a very well-oiled machine. They handle all of their own registration and trophies and are a great group of people,” Hale said.
Kedrin “Speedy” Arnett said the organization was created for Volkswagen lovers to come together, and all proceeds go to different charities around the country.
There are 14 Foul Air Klub chapters in eight states, with about 3,000 members in the Oklahoma chapter. The Oklahoma club hosts four events each year, in Tahlequah, Siloam Springs, and Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and the Foul Air 500.
Steve and Carson Rhodes came in from Sapulpa after hearing about the OKsWagen on social media. They recently bought a Volkswagen because it's a “very unique car.”
Frank Carroll brought his 1969 Berry Mini T Dune Buggy for the first time, and he said he plans to bring his classic car back to future events.
“I don’t generally collect Volkswagens, but I do collect cars, and I usually play with a Rambler,” he said. “It’s a toy and it was cute, but I want to bring it back better-looking [next year].”
Hale said the event help bring in sales tax through vendors, and restaurants and shops were bustling all day Saturday.
“We are already discussing expanding the road closures for next year to provide space for more cars, and we would also like to add in a few more activities,” said Hale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.