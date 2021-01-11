ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Patti Buhl will be one of the 91 students to graduate from Mitchell Hamline School of Law on Jan. 10.
After nearly 25 years in law enforcement, including serving as police chief at Northeastern State University, Buhl enrolled at Mitchell Hamline.
As a law student, she was named by three U.S. attorneys as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women coordinator for Oklahoma. Buhl, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, also was the Native American Law Student Association president this fall.
"Serving Indian country was the primary goal for attending law school and I hope to continue to use the skills and knowledge I have acquired to give back to our tribal communities in the future," said Buhl.
The virtual commencement ceremony link will be posted on mitchellhamline.edu/dean-of-students/commencement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.