Members of the community were invited to socialize on Saturday at a Meet and Greet hosted by TahlEquality, the area chapter of Oklahomans For Equality.
Attendees enjoyed snacks, coffee and company in the lobby of Amy Edwards' therapy clinic. After a number of virtual events due to the pandemic, Edwards was glad to see everyone back together again.
"We want our community to know that we are here," said Edwards.
With no set program, the event was a casual get-together of LGBTQ community members and allies. Edwards said it was an opportunity for people to meet with one another and the board of directors, about half of whom were present.
On its Facebook pages, TahlEquality describes itself as a non-profit LGBTQ2/straight alliance group promoting equal rights for the citizens of Tahlequah and the rest of Oklahoma.
As the event began, attendees gathered in the front room of the clinic. There was an air of acceptance and encouragement as all participants introduced themselves and explained how they identify to the group.
"We're all here for you, and we're all here for each other," said Edwards after a young person introduced himself.
Saturday marked the second of two meet-and-greets last week. Ashley Andrews and Val Andrews attended both, the first event only a day after their wedding on July 10.
"We came looking for like-minded people and to meet new people," said Ashley Andrews. "We wanted to put ourselves out there."
Ashley said the couple have already made some friends.
A hope for new connections was a theme amongst many eventgoers, like Tahlequah resident Brooklyn Vance.
"I've been trying to get out and meet like-minded people, and this was a way to do it," said Vance.
Vance enjoyed the event.
"Besides the anxiety attack, I'm having a wonderful time," Vance joked.
Maddox Cott shared his reason for coming to the Meet and Greet.
"I wanted to meet new people," said Cott. "I'm really big on solidarity, reaching out to people with support."
Cott said he thinks it's important for people to "know who your neighbors are."
"I feel like getting people in the same room is a great way to do that," said Cott.
While many are familiar with the large parades and parties often scheduled for Pride Month, in June, Cott explained why smaller meet-ups are important for the LGBTQ community as well.
"If we only see each other once or twice at these big events, we don't get to know each other - at least not on the level that builds a community," said Cott.
Edwards said TahlEquality plans to host more meet-and-greet events soon.
"We're going to try to have these all over town," said Edwards.
What's next
TahlEquality will host its Prom on Sept. 17 and its "Occupy Love" Pride event on Oct. 22. More information about TahlEquality is available at: https://www.facebook.com/Tahlequalitylgbt.
