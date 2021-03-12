While still in a male-dominated industry, women construction workers are proving they have a role in development of new and existing structures, and Tahlequah is home to both women leaders in the field.
March 7-13 was Women in Construction Week, and meanwhile, Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is celebrating International Women Build Week. The nonprofit organization constructs homes for low-income folks, and it's now building its 29th house. With Habitat, women have as big a role as anyone on site.
“We let women do whatever want to do,” said Linda Cheatham, executive director of TAHH. “If they want to cut with saw, if they want to drill, if they want to paint, we certainly give them training on what the task is at hand and let them do equal work as anybody else.”
It’s not only houses that TAHH builds, but the organization offers painting and home repair projects. Volunteers help construct roofs, install siding, install siding, repair collapsed water lines, provide electrical work, and put in handicapped bathtubs. So far, the group has completed 65 other projects aside from the homes built. And women are on hand for all of them.
“There are a lot [of volunteers] that are women,” said Cheatham. “We get a lot of college students who are women. We have recently had a new woman who is retired. We were painting the inside of the house and we needed someone who could stand on a ladder and do the trim at the very top where the wall meets the ceiling, and boy, she was great.”
The TAHH is holding a virtual Women Build Week on its Facebook page, where the group has shared discussions on housing affordability, and women serving on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now holding a contest for women to win a Women Build 2021 T-shirt, face mask, and nail bag. This week, the group will be sharing a training video on how to install siding on a house.
“One reason we do this Women Build ever year is because women have an opportunity to learn new skills,” said Cheatham. “We focus on women and we help them learn the skills they need to be successful on a construction site.”
In the U.S., only 10.3 percent of those in the construction industry are women. However, students at Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah are trying to change that, as the career-tech school has women in a variety of programs, including welding, heavy equipment, and HVAC.
Petra Sustaita, a junior at Tahlequah High School, is in her first year of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program at ICTC, and is hoping to show others women belong in any sector of the workforce.
“No matter who you are, you can do it, too,” she said. “That’s what I like about it. Here, they don’t care who you are. There are tons of people who hold on to that stereotype that women only belong in the house, and that men should be the only ones working. I want to change that.”
She’s not doing it alone, either. She sticks close to Winter Birdtail, a junior from Hulbert High School, as the duo has been working together to prepare for the workforce and develop the skills needed. Birdtail said having Sustaita around has made it easier for both of the women, and relayed that women don’t need to be anxious about joining such fields.
“Don’t be nervous and just do it,” said Birdtail. “When I first came here, I was worried there wouldn’t be another girl in my class. Not many women join heating, ventilation and air conditioning. So then I saw Petra, who was also in the class, and that just made me feel so much better and gave me some relief.”
The two have been learning about the different types of HVAC units, how the units work, which refrigerants are needed, how to change thermostats, how to gauge the pressure of units, how to fix fan motors and more – all of which is required for construction jobs. Both Sustaita and Birdtail are hoping to join the workforce when they graduate from high school, and they encourage other women to do the same and not fear the challenge of busting a glass ceiling or two.
“When I first started here, I had no idea what anything was,” said Sustaita. “But now I’m starting to get to the hang of it, and it’s getting easier. It’s just how I express myself and how I can be a leader. I like to get my hands dirty.”
And most of all, the two students said women shouldn’t let negative stereotypes prevent them from doing what they want.
“It doesn’t matter what gender you are,” said Birdtail. “Women are able to do anything men can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.