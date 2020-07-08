Bull vs. bear market: Finance prof explains difference

By Grant D. Crawford
There are no guarantees in the stock market, but those who understand it might have a better chance at taking advantage of it.
Investors and financial advisers use the terms "bull" and "bear" to describe market conditions. A bull market is one that is on the rise, and investors typically have faith the upward trend of increased prices will continue over a longer period of time. A bear market is the opposite, wherein a market is considered to be in decline.
Dr. Julia Kwok, finance professor at Northeastern State University, said if the market has declined 20 percent or more for at least a two-month period, it is considered a bear market. But those who believe in "random walk theory" will say no matter the past, there is a 50 percent chance the market will go up and a 50 percent chance it will go down.
"That means past performance is not going to help you predict whether it's going up or down," said Kwok. "So based on that theory, if you have four days of down, it doesn't mean that the fifth day will have a higher chance of going up or down."
However, Kwok added that technical analysts will still look at past history to help them predict what the market will do next. Trend analysis is used to help people gauge which direction a market is headed, and the longer one direction is maintained, the more notable the trend. If investors notice a sustained downward trend - a bear market - they are likely to be pessimistic about future opportunities, said Kwok.
But there are avenues for taking advantage of a both a bull and a bear market.
"It doesn't matter whether it's going up or it's going down," she said. "You can always make money."
In a bull market, investors will want to buy stocks as early as possible, and then sell them when the stocks have reached their peak. There are a few ways to make money when the market is down. Kwok said short-selling is one route. That's a strategy based on speculation that a market will continue to go down.
When investors borrow shares of a stock they believe will decrease in value, they are hoping to sell the borrowed shares to those prepared to buy them at market price. Then, they hope to see the value of the shares continue to decline so they can buy them back at at lower price, therefore making a profit off of the difference. But those who borrow stock typically have to pay interest on the value of it.
"If you are able to close your short-sell position by the end of the day, there's no borrowing fee," said Kwok. "It will cost per day that you borrow it, when you short sell. So short-selling is risky, because you don't own the stock."
People can also purchase a "put" option, which gives the owner of the option the right to sell the stock at a specific price within a certain time period. It can be used as insurance to protect an investor's interest, or be used to earn money. Kwok gave an example of buying stock at $1.20 a share.
"If you notice the value is declining, how do I protect myself?" she asked. "I buy a put option, which gives me the right to sell. So I buy a put option to sell at $1.18. So then if it comes all the way down to $1.10, I can exercise the right to sell it at $1.18. That will protect me from the market that is coming down."
Kwok added that investors will want to look at the price of the put option, because it's not free. So they will want the cost of the option to be lower than the weight of the return they receive when they sell. She also said it's helpful for people to speak with a financial adviser, who can look at the overall portfolio.
"You want to diversify your portfolio," she said. "You don't want all of your investments in one area. So a financial adviser will be able to look at your overall picture and develop tax strategies for you, because whatever you earn, remember you pay tax. An adviser will help you look at some investment vehicles that will help you shelter your portfolio from taxation."
