Local law enforcement officials confirmed a 16-year-old girl died by suicide Wednesday afternoon.
Cherokee County investigators were called to a report of a teenager with a self-inflicted shot gun wound in the Keys area Thursday morning.
“This was at the residence of the grandmother, who she was staying with,” said Sgt. Pete Broderick. “Through the course of the investigation, we learned there were a lot of things: a breakup, a little bullying and some personal family issues.”
The teen apparently shot herself around 1 p.m. Wednesday. She was found the next morning after family members began looking for her, as it was time for her to go to school.
Investigators said no foul play is involved, because the girl left a video that suggested her thoughts.
Broderick said the girl was a Keys High School student. Counselors are available for other students.
“Now is the time we all work on suicide and we strongly urge parents to talk to their children,” said Broderick.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255 and is answered 24/7.
