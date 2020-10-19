Bullying Prevention Week had a new face at Tahlequah Middle School this year, as students during their first period Monday decorated face masks with supportive statements to wear for the remainder of the week.
With students at Tahlequah Public Schools required to wear face coverings due to COVID-19, the decorated masks served as a two-for-one: helping prevent spread of the virus and raising awareness about the hazards of bullying.
Fred Poteete, family support coordinator for TPS, said most students wrote something on their masks to remind others that it’s not OK to bully.
“We tried to think of some things you we could do with COVID that you didn’t have to interact with each other as much,” he said. “[Tuesday] they’re doing an activity where they put their hands down on a piece of paper and they draw an outline of their hand. They can cut it out or leave it on the paper, and they’re supposed to put five things that they can do to help stop bullying, what to do if they are being bullied, or what do if someone else is being bullied.”
Wednesday is See Something, Say Something Day. Students will watch a video that goes over what bullying and violence looks like, and how they can report such behavior to trusted adults. Poteete said even if students are not sure whether an act is technically bullying, they should still find a parent or somebody at school to speak with.
At the front of TMS is the Tiger Paw box, where students are encouraged to submit notes about any bullying they see or experience.
Students will be taking a survey on Thursday, when they can detail to school officials where on campus they feel safe and where they don’t. In the past, TMS’s hotspot survey was on paper, but the school has transitioned to an online survey that will help compile the results faster. Poteete said the survey is helpful for figuring out where students would like a little more protection.
“We had probably 30 or 40 fifth-graders who drew a line from the fifth-grade building down to the main hallway,” he said. “What was going on was the eighth-graders were changing classes when the fifth-graders were walking through the hallway. So what we did was change the time five minutes where the fifth-graders would walk in the hallway when the eighth-graders weren’t there, because they were scared. They might not be necessary bullying anybody, but it can just be intimidating. It’s a big age difference.”
Bullying can come in a variety of forms. And with more students at home due to the ongoing pandemic, bullies have found a new platform to pick on fellow classmates.
According to the 2017 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey, 15 percent of students between 12 and 18 years old who reported being bullied said it was online or by text. A survey by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 also indicated 15.7 percent of high school students were electronically bullied in the 12 months prior to the survey.
“Kids are home and on their computers more, so my guess is it would have increased cyber bullying exponentially,” said Poteete. “I just finished some classes with our six-graders on cyber bullying, internet safety, and if someone sends something inappropriate to you to share with your parents or share with officer Brian Stanglin here at school.”
The three elements of bullying are: an intent to harm, an imbalance of power, and repetition or the fear of repetition.
“So if I get on the bus today and a high school student tells me to get out of my seat or they’re going to beat me up, I’m probably going to be worried about that happening tomorrow, even though it hasn’t happened again,” said Poteete.
Most adults have at least one or two stories of a time when they were bullied. While it may be a common experience for kids growing up, it doesn’t have to be.
“It’s an ongoing problem,” he said. “It’s been a problem for ages; it just wasn’t always recognized as a problem. It was recognized as part of growing up, and I don’t think it has to be part of growing up.”
