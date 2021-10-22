Bump-outs keep Main Street beautiful

Colorful landscape pieces on Muskogee Avenue in downtown Tahlequah allow community members and businesses owners to keep parklets vibrant and blooming.
A parklet is a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street. Locals call them the “Downtown Tahlequah bump-outs.”
Adopt-a-Bump-out is managed by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, and the purpose is to enhance downtown and its beauty with plant life.
“Bump-outs are extensions of the pedestrian sidewalks that protrude into traffic lanes. Their goal, ostensibly, is to make pedestrian crossing on busy streets easier, and to calm traffic,” said TMSA Director Jamie Hale.
Muskogee Avenue has 23 bump-outs, beginning at Goingsnake Street and running down to Chickasaw Street.
Members of the Nasturtium Garden Club maintain most of the bump-outs and are out every Thursday tending to the plants.
“Really, there’s no cost to sponsor because it’s more of planting and upkeep of the bump-outs. Debra Coyote with [Tahlequah Parks and Recreation], she waters them about two or three times a week,” said Hale.
TMSA developed the Adopt-a-Spot program in 2014, and the program is now named Adopt-a-Bump-out.
The Garden Club members will plants pansies in the spring and dwarf zinnias in the fall.
“They usually come to us and TMSA purchases those for them and they’re planted two times a year,” said Hale.
Anyone can adopt a bump-out, and adoptees agree to sponsor a bump-out for a two-year period, unless a shorter period is agreed upon in writing on the original application.
“Adoption of any parklet requires that the parklet be kept free of litter – that damage beyond remediation by route maintenance is immediately reported to TMSA, which is where we would step in,” said Hale. "There's a recommended plant list on our website that adoptees and volunteers can use."
City government officials began talking about the bump-outs in 2012, and money was used from excess tax collections to build the spots, which feature plants, trees, and benches.
Many businesses partner with the Garden Club to take care of the bump-outs.
Businesses such as Green Country Garden, Sunshine Nursery, Sooner Plant Farm, Vidalia’s, Arvest Bank, BancFirst, Blue Fern, Meigs Jewelry, Liberty Finance, Church of the Nazarene, and Palmer's Plants also adopt parklets. Some put in the landscaping, but the Garden Club takes care of it.
Information about the TMSA Adopt-a-Bump-out program is available by calling 918-431-1655 or going to www.tahlequahmainstreet.com/adopt-a-bumpout.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.