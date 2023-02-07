MUSKOGEE – A Bunch man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for impregnating a 13-year-old child.
Evidence during a jury trial alleged Michael Allen Farris, 50, raped the child at least five times between June and August 2019, impregnating her. DNA analysis showed Farris was the father of the child.
The charges arose from a probe by the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“The defendant, a 46-year-old man at the time, used his position of trust to repeatedly molest and abuse his 13-year-old victim. The sentence imposed will ensure he is held accountable for taking advantage of that trust,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “No child should ever experience the pain and suffering the defendant brought upon the victim in this case.”
District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti presided over the sentencing hearing. Farris was remanded to custody to await commitment to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence and is not eligible for parole. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Marek and Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich prosecuted the case.
