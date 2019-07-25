An area man entered a guilty plea in district court this week on drug conspiracy charges.
Robbie Lee Holmes, of Bunch, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting he knowingly and intentionally planned to commit offenses. The crime is punishable by not less than 10 years and not more than life imprisonment, a fine up to $10,000,000, or both.
Cherokee County Sheriff's office, Tahlequah Police Department, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started investigating Holmes in September 2017.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea and ordered a presentencing report.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Henson prosecurted the case.
