A Bunch, Oklahoma, man charged with aggravated possession of child pornography was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Cherokee County District Court after pleading guilty to the crime on July 3.
Charges were filed against Scott Allen Cogdill, 46, on Sept. 1, 2022, after authorities found more than 100 videos of juvenile pornography in his possession.
According to the probable cause affidavit – which was filed on Sept. 1, 2022, in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office – on March 27, 2022, Google Dropbox reported six files of suspected child pornography that had been uploaded to the internet to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That organization then sent the report to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities reportedly viewed the files and found them to contain child sexual abuse material.
It was listed in the affidavit that, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cogdill appeared to be employed as a long-distance truck driver.
Cogdill made his initial appearance on Oct. 18, 2022, when he first pleaded not guilty to the charge, and on April 4, 2023, he waived his preliminary hearing.
On July 3, 2023, the defendant pleaded guilty to the felo ny charge and received sentencing. Cogdill is also required to register as a sex offender.
