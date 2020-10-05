Bunch seeking re-election as chief of UKB

After leading the United Keetoowah Band tribal government for the past four years, Chief Joe Bunch has announced his bid for re-election in the Nov. 2 UKB election.
Bunch, who was first elected assistant chief in 2014 and was sworn in as chief, said he is well-equipped to continue leading the 14,000-member tribe for the next four years.
“In order to grow, the office of chief demands leadership with accountability, integrity and transparency to make sure our tribe will continue moving forward and serve all members equally and fairly,” Bunch said. “We must progress while not losing sight of our history, along with preserving our language and rich culture.”
During Bunch's leadership, UKB has attained 76 acres of land in trust; worked with the Indian Health Service to receive a Behavioral Health 638 recurring contract; and has led the tribe through the major pandemic in modern history.
"I will continue fighting for more land in trust, our tribal sovereignty and treaty rights," said Bunch.
Bunch is a graduate of Haskell Indian Junior College and Baker University, and obtained a master’s degree in industrial management from Northeastern State University. As an athlete during his youth, Bunch played college football and fast-pitch softball locally and nationally with MVP honors. His love of sports continued into coaching little league sports, and that experience has taught him Keetoowah youth are the key for the tribe's future. Bunch said he will ensure there will be programs and opportunities for the tribe's youth throughout the districts, and he is a strong advocate for educating and providing youth a strong foundation for their future.
“I envision our youth as the key to our future with the monumental land-in-trust decision. We need a leader who has the vision, ability to listen to the Keetoowah people, be compassionate and expand and seek our opportunities for our Keetoowah people of all ages now and in generations to come. I promise to maintain accountability in our tribal government and expand economic opportunities for all of our people,” Bunch said. “I bring experience to lead the tribe in this ever-changing complex environment, and I promise to remove the barriers that keep us from moving forward. I will lead by doing and never forget our rich culture and heritage. I am the leader that promises to move our tribe forward.”
Bunch lives on his grandmother's original allotment in the Wauhillau community near Stilwell with his wife of 46 years, Karen. They have two grown children, Joseph and Cristina. Bunch is the son of the late Rabbit and Opal Proctor Bunch. Bunch's great-grandfather, also named Rabbit, was a historical leader of the Cherokee people in the 1800s.
