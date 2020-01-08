After a 6 1/2 hour hearing, United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch was not impeached, but he will receive a censure, or “reprimand.”
The United Keetoowah Band Tribal Council held the special meeting at the Jim Proctor Elder and Nutrition Center Tuesday night to decide what should be the outcome of the Articles of Impeachment filed against Bunch.
Sequoyah District Representative Barry Dotson filed the charges on Nov. 21, 2019.
The two Articles of Impeachment, with a total of 13 counts, accused Bunch of: “misconduct, for failure to abide by the UKB Constitution and Bylaws, and violating certain sections of the Crimes & Punishment Act of 1990; and violations of the UKB Federal Corporate Charter, Corporate Act of 2015, and sections of the Crimes & Punishment Act of 1990.”
