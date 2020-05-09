Burgers for the team

Burgers for TDP team

Presley's Burgers surprised the Tahlequah Daily Press staffers Wednesday, May 6, by providing them with lunch. TDP team members enjoyed burgers, made to order, along with crinkle-cut fries. Here, restaurant owner Misty Presley, left, hands the bag of goods to Gary Jackson, TDP publisher. The TDP expresses its deep gratitude for the generosity.