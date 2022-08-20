Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity was the victim of a burglary at Habitat House 31 being built on Keetoowah, losing $5,000 in construction equipment.
"The cut resistant lock on our tool trailer was cut and every one of our pneumatic tools, generators, compressors, and saws were stolen," said TAHFH construction supervisor Ty Hemken.
Executive Director Linda Cheatham has been involved with TAHFH for over 30 years and observed that there has never before been a theft at the build site.
"We are devastated," said Cheatham. "To start on the next house, we will now have to purchase $5,000 worth of equipment, which we do not have the budget for."
Cheatham noted while TAHFH has insurance, it also has a $5,000 deductible for its builders risk policy.
TAHFH builds affordable houses for low-income families and then sells the house to the selected and approved family at cost with an affordable mortgage.
"In Cherokee County, one out of six families spends more than half of their income on housing, with little left for food, clothing, medical and other expenses as documented by the Cost of Home program with Habitat for Humanity International," said Cheatham. "The Habitat program is one of the few ways a low-income family can purchase a new home and have an affordable mortgage."
Individuals with information about this crime can report it to TAHFH or the Cherokee County sheriff. The office is at 816 S. College Ave.; phone is 918-453-1332.
