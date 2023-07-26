Second-degree burglary charges were dismissed against a Wagoner man last week in Cherokee County District Court, and a grand larceny charge against him was reduced to a misdemeanor.
Charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court against Nicholas Thell Berry, 46, on May 25, 2023.
According to court documents, on or between May 5, 2023, and May 23, 2023, Berry, in concert with two other suspects, broke into a building on South Bald Hill Road and stole several items, including pictures, clothes, shoes, a raft, glassware, chairs, a washer, and dryer.
The defendant made his initial appearance on June 20, 2023, when he received a $25,000 bond. He then pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 21, 2023.
During a July 19, 2023, hearing, the second-degree burglary charge was dismissed and the grand larceny charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Berry pleaded guilty to that latter charge and was ordered to pay $369 by Jan. 15, 2024, according to court documents.
The defendant entered his plea without an attorney present before Special District Judge Gary Huggins.
Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann was listed as representing the state.
