Fort Gibson Lake and Lake Tenkiller were constructed in the 1940s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While their purpose is to contain water to regulate flooding and create electricity, they have both unearthed unintended treasures that still have scientists flocking to the area.
Over decades, the reservoirs' waters have dug into layers of the earth’s surface and revealed fossils. According to Hulbert resident Richard Dorris, these fossils are from the Mississippian Period.
"That is pre-dinosaur. So, what we find are things like plants, brachiopods, or mussels, clams, and more of sea life than anything else,” he said.
Archaeologists have also discovered many trace fossils, or those that are left by an animal, such as footprints or tracks. Dorris has found trilobites, an extinct group of arthropods.
“It’s similar to a horseshoe crab. Some people call them mudbugs. There are quite a few different species of trilobites. They leave traces in the mud. We do find them here in Fort Gibson Lake," he said.
Dorris does home renovations, but in his spare time, he collects fossils, and he is an active member of the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society. He has been collecting fossils since fifth grade. At age 62, he has developed an eye for finding them, especially along lake and river shores.
“I found my first fossil around here about a year and a half ago by the dam. It was a crinoid. They are the most likely thing that you’d find,” said Dorris.
Crinoids are the class of family into which starfish, sea urchins, and sea cucumbers fall. They are often encased in limestone and date back to the late-Paleozoic era. These fossils go back to the Mississippian time period, from 358.0-323.2 million years ago.
Chief Joe Bunch of the United Keetoowah Band is also involved with TRAMS and has studied local fossils.
“Certainly the area is filled with fossils, but not like the ones on 'Jurassic Park,' but preserved remains, impressions or traces of any once-living thing from the past geologic age,” said Bunch.
Scientists find many rock formations in limestone throughout the area, but they have appeared particularly around the Fort Gibson Dam. The waves hit against rocks and dislodge silt and debris, revealing ancient fossils. As the water rises and falls, it reveals new unearthed fossils.
Dorris has found pentremites, an extinct genus of blastoid echinoderm that looks like a starfish; and ancient plant fossils, such as lepidodendron, which are ancient palm trees. He has also found crystals near the lake that are most commonly associated with caves. Inside a crevice in a rock, Dorris unearthed a calcite crystal, which is the same material that makes stalactites and stalagmites. He explained that such finds are not too common.
“Along the Arkansas River, there are lepidodendron impressions about 60 million years old, in addition to single-cell fossils, oolites, which appear to be dots in stone. There could be fossilized dinosaur poop, prints, bones and array of other items,” said Bunch.
From time to time, Dorris is uncertain about the identity of a specific fossil, so he has joined a number of Facebook groups that specialize in fossil identification.
“A lot of times, you find something you are not sure about, and you can post the picture. There are a lot of people who can give you feedback and tell you where it’s from,” he said.
There are certain rules pertaining to fossil and artifact extraction. The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 was written to protect archaeological resources and sites on public and Indian lands. Because parts of the lake fall on public land, it is important to know where hobbyists can look for fossils.
The law is much stricter regarding artifacts. Throughout the 1930s, and even earlier, treasure hunters ransacked many Native American sites, including nearby Spiro Mounds, looting them for artifacts and bones. Many laws are in place to protect sacred sites and to prevent history from repeating itself.
One time, Dorris found in the river a mineralized human skull that was hundreds of years old. He called the local police department, which was the appropriate course of action in that context.
The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, passed in 1990, requires federal agencies to return Native American cultural items to their descendants. Those who find artifacts of cultural significance in Cherokee County are encouraged to contact the Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Office or the United Band of Keetoowah Historic Preservation Office.
“Fossils are something that anyone can find. You just need to look around,” said Dorris.
