A county-wide burn ban was declared by the Adair County Commissioners, at the request of all area fire departments, during a special meeting July 20.
The ban is for 14 days, at which time commissioners can extend it if conditions still warrant.
Chairman Larry Wood said he received the written request, with local fire departments expressing concern due to the extended dry conditions and high temperatures, which have hit the 100s since June.
Fire departments share concern that a blaze could sweep across the county. Signing the request, which was presented by Dianna Yell to commissioners earlier in the week, were Stilwell, Westville, Watts, Chance, Christie-Proctor, Bell, Mid-County, Tri-Community, Highway 51, Highway 100 and Greasy departments.
“Several fire chiefs had contacted me and thought it was needed. All the rural fire departments have been on fire calls due to dry temperature and heat,” said Yell, who is 911 assistant coordinator and secretary/treasurer of Adair County Firefighters Association.
Yell said the list includes those departments she was able to reach, but they are all supportive of the burn ban.
Temperatures create dangerous conditions for firefighters.
“In these temperatures, they get dehydrated really fast, and the EMS monitor the firefighters as best we can; bring bottled water,” Yell said.
With all the rain in the spring, vegetation has grown, but it’s dry now, and underbrush burns rapidly if ignited.
“All the fire departments are amazing to assist and get in there quickly so a small fire doesn’t spread, which is a big concern considering how dry it is,” said Yell.
The last burn ban was in 2017.
“We had 8 inches of rain in May and a little rain in June. But with temperatures like they are, it will take a long, soaking rain to make a difference,” said Wood.
It is a misdemeanor to set fire, which comes with a $500 fine and up to one year imprisonment.
The ban includes setting fire to any forest, grass, or wild lands; building a camp fire; or burning trash or material that may cause a fire.
