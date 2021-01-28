Bus driver, sub teacher shortages plague schools

Among the issues school districts may be facing during the pandemic is the possibility of staff shortages.
Some county school sites have temporarily closed due to too many teachers or cafeteria workers needing to quarantine or isolate. Other positions raising concerns are substitute teachers and bus drivers.
Dr. John Cox, Peggs School superintendent, said teaching assistants fill in as substitutes.
"We're fortunate that we have teachers' assistants who are already in the system so we can pull them in," said Cox. "The difficulty with substitutes now is, will they place themselves in the same risks?"
Oklahoma does not have a certification for substitute teachers, so requirements are set by the school districts. Some schools may require a high school diploma or equivalent, while others may need a bachelor's degree or pay more for those who have higher education degrees or certifications.
Substitute teachers cannot apply for unemployment, according to the Oklahoma Education Association.
In the spring, school bus driver education, certification, and licenses experienced delays due to office closures or limitations. Cox said there is usually a shortage of drivers, and the pandemic has probably increased that.
"Currently, we are running one less route because the driver is out and our substitute driver is also out," said Cox. "I do think there is a bus driver shortage without the pandemic. It's difficult to find bus drivers."
Margaret Carlile, director of federal programs at Grand View School, said there is a critical shortage of bus drivers.
"The requirements are so strict, and there have been few opportunities for people to take tests," she said.
Cox agreed the difficulty of the test is one reason for a lack of drivers.
"They are required to crawl under the bus and identify the parts. If you miss one, you fail. Someone may do a great job driving the bus and knowing the rules, but if they can't correctly identify the parts, they fail," said Cox.
Cox said he and others have been working to change the requirements, but some involve federal regulations passed down to the state level.
"They've expanded the role of the bus driver in the past few years. So they almost have to be a mechanic. A lot of schools have someone to check over the mechanics," he said. "We've been advocating to where it will be back to driving the bus and safety and not mechanics."
The Tahlequah Public Schools Transportation Department holds bus driver training sessions and CPR certification classes before the start of the school year. These focus on, among other topics, safe pick-up and drop-off procedures, severe weather safety preparedness, and sanitization of vehicles.
Those who want to drive for an accredited school in Oklahoma must have a Commercial Driver's License for the appropriate class of the vehicle to be driven; be registered in the Oklahoma School Bus Driving online system; and pass the following: drug and alcohol testing, background check, and a health certificate and medical waiver if required. Potential drivers must also complete an approved school bus driving training which includes classwork, a motor vehicle report, and a minimum of five hours of behind-the-wheel training. Oklahoma Association for Pupil Transportation offers online training.
Learn more
To view the forms and information needed to meet the requirements to drive a school bus in Oklahoma, visit https://sde.ok.gov/student-transportation-bus-drivers.
