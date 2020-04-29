It's difficult for businesses to serve customers when their employees can't come in close contact, but determined Tahlequah merchants have found compromises that protect cash flow.
At BRAT Vapor Lounge in the downtown area, owner Richard Berka started providing customers with products via curbside service.
"For the biggest outbreak portion of it, I had a little zip line rigged up with a basket," he said. "We would put it in the basket and wheel it out to the fence where they picked up, put in their money, and then wheeled it back. So we had no contact for a while."
While customers cannot enter BRAT for now, the business has a door open with a glass shield so customers can walk up and buy items. Berka also started offering delivery services, so customers cab pay over the phone and the products will be dropped off at their doorsteps. For the most part, the pandemic hasn't negatively affected the business too much.
"It changed a little bit on product availability and what we were able to get, but that was about it," said Berka. "Some of the states where our vendors are were locked down a little more, so they weren't able to get it out as fast, and some of them weren't able to get it out at all."
For now, the BRAT Vapor Lounge will continue to offer "door-side" service. Berka said after he hears more from the mayor about businesses reopening, eventually the shop will be allowing two or three people in a time to come in.
Companies that wouldn't normally do business with customers still in their vehicles have found drive-thru service to be useful in this time of social distancing. State Farm Agent Mark Hodson said one of the reasons he bought his building on Muskogee Avenue is because it had a drive-thru window, and he said that has come in handy during the health crisis.
"We're very fortunate that we've had that, because it's allowed us to continue our business with a lot less interruption," said Hodson. "My people have felt really good about that, and it's also been good for my employees. They can go ahead and keep everybody working, and I think it helps their safety, too. It's kind of rare. There aren't many insurance offices that have a drive-thru."
As a way to help other businesses adjust, Hodson initiated the Good Neighbor Days to support area restaurants. He has been sponsoring $5 off the first 100 meals sold at a spotlighted eatery each day.
Some industries have seen a downturn in business, but the virus outbreak has actually helped others. With more people staying home and finding alternative ways to get outside and do things with their families, bike sales have been up.
David Rogers, owner of Paceline Cyclery, hasn't seen such a large boost in the industry since he opened in 1992.
"I don't really like bragging about it, because there are so many people out of jobs and out of work," he said. "But due to that, people are staying at home more often, they're spending time with their family, and one activity they can do is get out and go ride with their kids."
It's not just his store, Rogers said. Bike companies are running out of stock due to the increase in purchases. Rogers has also seen a large number of customers bringing their bikes in for repairs.
"I never was expecting that, but when people started staying home, my phone started ringing off the hook," he said. "Now I'm getting calls from all over Tulsa and Oklahoma City - people looking for certain models in stock. I've done this for years, and I've never seen the industry change in such a big jump in bicycles sales. In this pandemic, all across the board by talking to my reps, bike sales have been huge due to people staying home."
Rogers has limited the number of people who could enter his store to one or two customers at a time. He plans to continue that method to avoid spreading COVID-19, if at all possible. Once restrictions on other businesses are lifted and things start to get back to normal, his storefront with return to normal.
