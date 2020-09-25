While the pandemic has devastated many businesses throughout the area, Cherokees County's lake resorts and marinas are trying to keep their heads above water with all of the unexpected business that they have received this season. Owners have not had time off because demand for local vacations is historically unprecedented. Inventory is low, and it is difficult for residents to reserve a boat.
"I have only taken one day off since March," said Paradise Cove owner Ann Davis. "It's been the busiest summer we've had in the 31 years that I've been here. I hate to say that with all of the other businesses struggling at this time."
Similarly, Jason Little of Sixshooter Resort in Cookson said the amount of boat rentals is high.
"It is probably four times what we normally get. To me, that doesn't make any sense. We've been at this for 24 years, and I've never seen this. Every weekend, our boats are full," said Little.
Little turns down 30-40 people a day because he don't have enough boats to go around. Because Sixshooter Resort caters to lake boating, they see an increase of sales when the river is closed or if there is high flooding, but this year's weather has been perfect for river rafting, which means that he can only explain this kind of sales jump from the pandemic.
Paradise Cove offers water trikes, boats, and other water equipment, and there is a waiting list on all of them. It is difficult for Davis to order new parts for her boats.
"I can't get anchors, ropes, tubes, or anything anywhere. We have five vendors, and I can't find anything. Everywhere is out of everything," she said.
People are visiting the lake because they want to get out into nature, as they feel it is a safer way to relax. Staying close to home can also save money.
"Everyone is social distancing," said Davis. "People often go to Mexico for summer vacation, but they can take three trips for the same price."
The resorts are working hard to ensure public safety. Davis said they have had work crew members get sick. A customer did pass away in mid-March, but there is no known certainty that the customer contracted the disease at the resort. Since then, everything has changed. Resorts are now meticulously cleaning to ensure public safety.
Co-owner of Paradise Cove Mike Davis said that they are doing well, even though they are limiting numbers on boats and spending more money on cleaning equipment. At this point, public safety has become their business.
"We have changed our boat rentals. We put signs up [for] six feet between customers. We have plexiglass. We clean and sanitized," he said.
Sixshooter Resort keeps a log of rentals two weeks in advance. By the end of September, two weeks out, they are typically 90 percent available. Despite the fact that school is in session, two weeks out, they is zero available.
"Everything is still booked," said Little. "Everything is even booked for fall break."
The boats are not the only things that are booked. Both resorts have seen increases in sales at their lodging, restaurants and convenience stores.
"Everything has been fantastic," said Little.
In previous years, he said that customers have bought unnecessary items minimally. That is not the case this year.
"Normally, where they come in to buy gas, people are buying T-shirts like crazy," Little said.
Paradise Cove's store is also low in inventory. Davis is rationing items in order to make sure that she doesn't sell out.
Over the last decade, flooding has hit the county hard, as well as major storms, including a tornado. These factors have driven sales down. Little explains that he has had more work in the last three years than he has had the previous 20, and he accounts that to good weather and the pandemic. Owners predict successful future business, so long as the weather cooperates.
